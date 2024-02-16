UWC Prepares Key Messages For Actions And Events Until February 24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has prepared the main theses to be used at rallies and events as part of the global advocacy campaign StandWithUkraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, the global campaign will be aimed at supporting Ukraine and its key priorities: the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, providing the Armed Forces with more weapons, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.



In particular, the UWC noted, in response to calls to make peace with Russia, it is important to emphasize that the Kremlin is not going to stop and has aggressive plans not only for Ukraine.

"Any compromises with Russia and attempts to appease the aggressor will only contribute to further spread of aggression in the world, spread of instability and more and more outbreaks of new military conflicts. Instead of the rule of law, Moscow seeks to impose the rule of force on the world, so any "reconciliation" of the democratic world with Russia will be perceived by other authoritarian regimes as a manifestation of the weakness and vulnerability of democracies," the UWC emphasized.

The UWC also suggests that in countries where mass events are prohibited or dangerous to hold, flash mobs should be organized in Ukrainian cultural centers, churches, Ukrainian studies Saturday and Sunday schools, and pro-Ukrainian ideas should be disseminated on social media.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian World Congress has called upon Ukrainian communities and organizations around the world to register their peaceful actions and events planned for February 24, 2024, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, on a special page of the UWC global advocacy campaign StandWithUkraine.

