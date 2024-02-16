Algerian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic
Republic of Algeria has sent a congratulatory letter to President
Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency and Dear Brother,
I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt
congratulations on your re-election as President for a new term,
following your victory in the elections that recently took place in
your friendly country.
I seize this opportunity to express my wishes for success in
your high office, thus continuing the march of progress and
achievement for the benefit of the friendly people of
Azerbaijan.
Looking forward to meeting you in Algiers on the occasion of the
7th GECF Summit, please accept, Excellency and Dear Brother, the
assurances of my highest and cordial consideration.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune
President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria"
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107861086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.