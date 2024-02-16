Azerbaijan Appoints Acting Minister Of Justice - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The temporary performance position of the Minister of Justice of
Azerbaijan has been assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice of
Azerbaijan Azer Jafarov until the appointment of the Minister of
Justice, Azernews reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
