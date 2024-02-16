               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Appoints Acting Minister Of Justice - Decree


2/16/2024 7:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The temporary performance position of the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan has been assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan Azer Jafarov until the appointment of the Minister of Justice, Azernews reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

