Azerbaijan Appoints Acting Chairman Of SC For Work With Religious Associations - Decree


2/16/2024 7:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Before the appointment of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, the temporary fulfillment of this position is entrusted to the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee Sayyad Salahli, Azernews reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

