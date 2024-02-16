Introducing Peel Mirror System

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A Revolutionary Mirror System Protecting Against Vandalism and Graffiti

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Peel Mirror SystemTM, the groundbreaking mirror innovation proudly engineered in California and made in the USA by Property Protection International Inc, is set to redefine the standard for restroom mirrors. This innovative mirror solution introduces unparalleled protection against vandalism and graffiti, providing an effective and cost-efficient response to common concerns faced by restaurants and public facilities.



PEEL Mirror System

Peel away a layer of Mirror Shield, an anti-graffiti film, revealing a clean mirror underneath



Patented Design: Unmatched Protection and Convenience

Peel Mirror SystemTM patented design sets a new benchmark in mirror reliability and convenience. With four layers of protection, this innovative mirror effortlessly eliminates graffiti and vandalism, addressing a prevalent issue in public spaces. The lightweight, shatter-resistant construction ensures durability without compromising on aesthetics or budget.

Peel Mirror SystemTM delivers four times the safeguarding capability compared to traditional mirrors. The comprehensive mirror package includes four layers of pre-installed Mirror Shield®, an anti-graffiti film by Graffiti Shield Inc, that can easily be peeled away when vandalized, revealing a clean mirror surface underneath. Also included is a full installation kit, and a mounting bracket allowing for easy mirror replacement. This not only provides exceptional protection but also eliminates the need for a repetitive installation, saving both time and money.

The Peel Mirror SystemTM prioritizes safety with its shatter-resistant acrylic construction. This feature ensures the mirror remains intact even in unexpected circumstances, offering peace of mind in environments prone to accidents or impacts.

Simple Installation Process: Hassle-Free Setup

Featuring an integrated mounting bracket, Peel Mirror SystemTM ensures a quick and trouble-free installation process. The user-friendly design allows for easy attachment to any surface within minutes, providing a secure and reliable mirror solution.

About Peel Mirror System:

Property Protection International is committed to providing innovative and reliable protective solutions that ensure the safety of your property and assets. Delivering unparalleled protection, utilizing cutting edge technology, with a dedicated team of experts focused on preventative solutions. Peel Mirror SystemTM, a product of Property Protection International, strives to be the go-to solution for those seeking a reliable, durable, and affordable mirror option, contributing to the creation of cleaner, safer, and more welcoming environments.

