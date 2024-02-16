Preserving The Past, Shaping The Future: Royal Institute Of Traditional Arts Reveals New Identity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a bold vision and steadfast dedication, the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts proudly presents its new strategy and a brand-new visual identity. This transformative approach, rooted in its core values and future goals, seeks to enhance traditional arts, preserving Saudi Arabia's cultural legacy. The aim of the institute is to safeguard these cultural treasures, celebrating the depth of civilization and artistic craftsmanship for future generations.The Royal Institute's strategic framework rests upon key pillars designed to cultivate national capacities through high-quality educational and specialized training programs in order to foster an acknowledgment and appreciation for the "Living National Treasures'' who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding and disseminating Saudi heritage. This vision seeks to solidify Saudi arts as rigorously documented, established traditional art forms by enriching scientific research within this domain and its associated cultural heritage.The Royal Institute seeks to introduce national traditional arts to a broader audience and cultivate a deeper appreciation for their significance. The strategy engages diverse stakeholders, including institutions and local and international communities. The institute plans to share success stories and promote traditional arts, while also fostering entrepreneurship and high-impact projects within this field. Skilled artisans and qualified professionals stand poised to contribute to a vibrant marketplace.At the heart of the institute strategy is organizational empowerment that is achieved through fortifying technological and financial resources, establishing local branches throughout the Kingdom, and local and international partnerships to enhance its activities, programs, and overall impact. Additionally, the institute focuses on fostering excellence and creating an engaging work environment that attracts top national talents who contribute to the consolidation of the Royal Institute's values, principles, and strategic goals."Wrth," the Royal Institute's newly unveiled visual identity, draws inspiration from the quintessential spirit of national arts, reflecting the connotations associated with all facets of Saudi cultural heritage. Today, "Wrth" serves as a powerful title for traditional arts and handicrafts. The logo incorporates symbolic art inscriptions representing core Saudi values like patience and dedication, alongside representations of diverse regional performing arts through traditional musical instruments. It also features the ubiquitous flower motif commonly found in Saudi architecture, clothing, and embroidery. Additionally, the logo embodies the value of interconnection and alignment through the depiction of a traditional structure's orderly arrangement.These elements surround the seal of our founder, King Abdulaziz signifying the continued support and empowerment enjoyed by the sector of traditional arts and its pioneers. The central word, "Wrth," inscribed with Thuluth Arabic calligraphy, showcases the unique contributions of each craftsman and artisan. On the top of the design, the wool headpiece, Saudi emblem with crossed swords, and palm tree symbolizing authenticity and royalty. Together, these elements establish "Wrth" as the identity that will solidify the Royal Institute's position as the foremost local destination representing all authentic heritage.The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) is dedicated to preserving traditional arts locally and globally while supporting national living treasures-skillful masters. It aims to nurture traditional arts and culture by training local talents through educational courses and programs, showcasing the beauty and significance of our Saudi national identity.

