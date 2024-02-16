Cruzeiro Suffers First Season Loss To América-MG

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cruzeiro experienced its first season defeat, losing 2-0 to América-MG. Fans showed their disappointment with boos at Mineirão Stadium.



This loss in the fifth Minas Gerais State Championship round ended their no-loss record.



Still, Cruzeiro keeps its lead in Group A with 10 points. América-MG, still unbeaten, tops Group C with 13 points, leading all teams.



Early in the match, both teams had chances. América-MG's Moisés missed a goal, and William made Cruzeiro's goalie, Dalberson, work with a free kick.



Cruzeiro held more ball control but couldn't get past América-MG's defense. Arthur Gomes attempted a cross-shot, and Dinenno almost scored.



The match's pace stayed the same until América-MG scored 15 minutes into the second half. Renato Marques scored over goalie Rafael Cabral.







Cruzeiro tried to tie, and Matheus Pereira came close, but Dalberson stopped it. At 42 minutes, Rodrigo Varanda scored for América-MG after a Cruzeiro mistake.



The match ended tensely, with Cruzeiro's Lucas Romero getting a red card for a foul.

Standings in the Championship:

- Cruzeiro leads Group A with 10 points.

- América-MG is first in Group B with 13 points.

Cruzeiro's Next Matches:

- Plays Democrata away on February 18.

- Faces Pouso Alegre away on February 25.

- Meets Uberlândia at home on March 2.

América-MG's Next Games:

- Hosts Villa Nova on February 18.

- Plays Atlético-MG at home on February 24.

- Visits Tombense on March 2.



This match matters as it tests both teams' strategies, resilience, and fan support. It shows the importance of every game in shaping the championship's outcome.

MENAFN16022024007421016031ID1107861037