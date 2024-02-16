Openai’S Sora Revolutionizes Video Creation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, OpenAI launched Sora, a new AI capable of generating realistic videos from text.



Its impact on advertising and film could be transformative, arriving sooner than we think.



Sora stands out for its longer video capabilities and visual realism.



"Sora can make videos up to a minute long, full of detailed scenes, intricate camera work, and characters full of life," the company announced.



Visual artists and security experts are testing Sora. They aim to identify risks and ensure safety before its release.

How Sora Works

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, developed Sora to create videos from text commands. It can also extend existing videos or create from a still image.



Sora uses DALL-E 3's technique to make highly descriptive captions, which helps it form images that follow user instructions closely.





Videos by Sora

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, invited X (formerly Twitter) users to test Sora. He urged them to be specific.



The result was a series of remarkable videos. For example, one user requested, "Show a grandma teaching how to make gnocchi in a rustic Tuscan kitchen with cinematic lighting."

Why It Matters

Sora's technology signifies a leap in digital content creation . It offers a new tool for storytellers, marketers, and educators.



By turning simple text into complex videos, Sora bridges the gap between imagination and visual representation.



Its potential for creating engaging, detailed content could reshape how we consume stories and information, marking a significant advancement in AI-driven creativity.

MENAFN16022024007421016031ID1107861036