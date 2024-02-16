Gaza Tops 2023’S Journalist Danger List

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Gaza was the deadliest area for journalists, and the CPJ attributes most of the 99 worldwide media deaths to Israeli actions.



Of these, 72 were predominantly Palestinian journalists caught in the Israel-Gaza conflict, ignited by Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7.



The count also includes three Lebanese and two Israeli journalists.



CPJ's Jodie Ginsberg emphasized the risks faced by Gaza's journalists and the lasting impact on journalism locally and globally.



"Each journalist's death narrows our worldview," she remarked.



The organization pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict claimed more journalists in three months than any country over a full year.



As of February 7, the death toll among media workers in Gaza's conflict reached 85, with even journalists' families targeted.







CPJ is probing whether a dozen journalists in Gaza were intentionally targeted by Israeli soldiers, a potential war crime.



A May 2023 report accused the Israeli military of killing at least 20 journalists in 22 years without accountability.



By December, Israel appeared on CPJ's list for the first time, with the highest count of jailed journalists, totaling 17.



The global death toll for media workers last year was the highest since 2015, showing a nearly 44% increase from 2022.



It included 78 journalists killed on duty, a record high, with more deaths still under review.



Beyond Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon, 22 journalists were killed across 18 countries in 2023, underscoring the ongoing risks in journalism.



Ukraine and Mexico notably reduced journalist murders from 13 to two each.



Yet, CPJ emphasizes that Mexico, like the Philippines and Somalia, remains extremely dangerous for journalists facing corruption and crime.



The organization urges collective action to prosecute journalist killers, ensure journalist safety, and protect the public's right to scrutiny.

MENAFN16022024007421016031ID1107861035