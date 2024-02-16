(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, Wall Street saw an uptick as unexpected dips in U.S. retail sales for January fueled anticipation of imminent Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.



The Commerce Department highlighted a 0.8% fall in retail sales, notably in auto dealerships and fuel stations.



This downturn provided some relief from the panic caused by higher-than-anticipated inflation reports earlier in the week, suggesting a potential economic slowdown.



"It looks like the economy could be softening, which paradoxically could be positive, hinting at a Fed lean towards rate reductions," Thomas Martin from GLOBALT observed.







Rate cut expectations for May jumped to 40%, with June's prospects soaring to around 79%, as per CME Group's FedWatch.

Wall Street Gains as Drop in Retail Sales Signals Possible Rate Cuts

Additionally, the Labor Department's latest figures showed a decrease in unemployment claims to 212,000 for the week ending February 10, below the forecasted 220,000.



Market indices reflected optimism: the Dow Jones surged 0.91% to 38,774.73, the S&P 500 grew 0.58% to 5,029.67, and the Nasdaq Composite nudged up 0.30% to 15,906.17.



Even lagging sectors like utilities, materials, and energy rebounded alongside a 2.3% rise in the Russell 2000 Index, showcasing a broad market recovery.

