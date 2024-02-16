Asian Markets Surge, Eyeing China’S Post-Holiday Return

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Asian markets closed higher on February 16, 2024, riding the wave of a new closing record set by the S&P 500 in New York, which erased the week's losses.



This uptick comes amidst signs of increased consumer spending during China's New Year holiday.



Chinese markets are set to reopen on Monday, with Bloomber reporting over 61 million train journeys in the country during the first six days of the extended break-the highest in five years.



Leading the gains, Hong Kong's Chinese stock index soared by 2.8%, marking its best weekly performance of the year.



The Tokyo stock exchange came within 100 points of breaking its all-time high record set in 1989, despite some profit-taking in tech stocks.







Heavyweights in the index, like Toyota and Fast Retailing, experienced gains.



Seoul also saw a rebound, buoyed by the automotive sector, which followed the surge in European car manufacturers the day before.



Closing indices include:Tokyo-NNikkei: +0.86%Hong Kong-HHang Seng: +2.48%Taiwan-Taipei: -0.20%Korea-KKospi: +1.34%China-SShanghai: holidayChina-SShenzhen: holiday



This optimistic closure across Asian markets underscores the region's robust recovery and resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.









Investors keen on China's return post-holiday, anticipating a sustained recovery in consumer spending and economic activities.









The anticipation builds not just for local markets but for global economic indicators, as China's consumption patterns have far-reaching impacts.



Tech and automotive sectors rebound, offering insights into Asia's economic trajectory post-China market return.

