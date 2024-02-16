Mexico’S Military Modernizes Fleet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Army is seeking a significant investment to modernize its fleet. They've requested about $655 million to update vehicles that have been in service for over 15 years.



This request is part of a broader initiative to keep the Army and Air Force well-equipped.



The plan includes buying more than 1,300 4x4 Humvee vehicles and 1,000 double-cabin 4x4 trucks. This upgrade is crucial for maintaining the forces' ability to operate effectively.



By renewing their fleet, the military aims to cut down on the high costs tied to older vehicles.



This move also aims to boost their ability to secure the nation's territory. The new vehicles will support various missions, from civil aid to armed escorts.







The Reconnaissance and Exploration Link Vehicle, or VERE, is a key part of this upgrade. It can carry up to four people and is designed for various militar tasks.



Over 4,500 Humvee vehicles are in use, of which about half are over 15 years old. Despite recent additions in 2016 and 2017, the need for modern vehicles remains high.



Vehicles like the M1038 and M1026 are vital. They can be equipped with heavy weaponry and are adaptable for different missions.



These vehicles are essential for the military's operational flexibility.



Specialized models, including armored Humvees and medical transport vehicles, play crucial roles.



These upgrades are not just about new vehicles but also ensuring the military can meet future challenges effectively.



This investment reflects Mexico's commitment to national security and operational readiness.

