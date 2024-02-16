Religion And Politics: Mexico’S Candidates Seek Papal Blessing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Religion plays a key role in shaping politics. Candidates of all beliefs visit the Vatican, showcasing its significance.



After gaining power, Milei's view of Pope Francis dramatically changed, highlighting the Pope's influence.



Recently, Pope Francis has been central to Mexico's presidential race.



Both right-wing Xóchitl Gálvez and left-wing Claudia Sheinbaum met with him, underscoring the Pope's neutral stance.



Their secretive Vatican visits intrigued the media. Gálvez quietly traveled to Rome, then back to Mexico, while Sheinbaum's team announced her visit afterward.







Both encounters were private, emphasizing the Vatican's discreet involvement in politics.



The contrasting photos released by the Vatican depict Gálvez formally and Sheinbaum in a more personal light.



In Mexico , where Catholic beliefs are deeply ingrained, predicting votes becomes complex. The country's devotion, like that to Our Lady of Guadalupe, crosses political lines.



This intertwining of religion and politics is crucial in Latin America, affecting election outcomes.



Sheinbaum, despite criticism about her Jewish background, and Gálvez, with her deep faith, both seek to align with religious sentiments.



However, their visits to Rome mark a campaign ritual, stirring public interest and speculation about other candidates.



Mexico's secular stance has evolved, with public figures openly expressing their faith. The current president often references religious figures, blending politics with spirituality.



Sheinbaum admires Pope Francis's humanist approach, seeing it as inspirational. Gálvez, too, values her faith, viewing it as central to her identity and campaign.



As Mexico prepares to choose its next president, these Vatican visits underscore religion's complex role in political campaigns.



Both candidates have been symbolically endorsed by a leading religious figure, setting a precedent in the intricate dance between faith and politics in Mexico's presidential race.

