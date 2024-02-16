(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market was valued USD 0.71 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Sepsis Diagnostics Market” , by Product Type (Assay Kits & Reagents, Blood Culture Media, Software Products, Others), Technology (Microbiology, Flow Cytometry, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Others), End User (Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Pathology And Reference Laboratories, Research Laboratories And Academic Institutes, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 0.71 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 1.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type , Technology , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW BIOMÉRIEUX BD Sample of Companies Covered Beckman Coulter, Inc. Cepheid DiaSorin S.p.A.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Sepsis Diagnostics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

Sepsis, an extreme immune system response to infection, poses a significant health challenge as the immune system can sometimes cause damage to normal tissues and organs, leading to widespread inflammation and abnormal clotting. This results in reduced blood flow and the potential for organ failure. The sepsis diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, weakened immune systems, and an aging population. The main drivers for market growth include the widespread occurrence of sepsis, elevated morbidity and mortality rates, and the necessity for timely sepsis identification to improve patient outcomes. The market expansion is further fueled by increasing public awareness about sepsis and technological advancements, including molecular diagnostic technologies, multiplex assays, and biomarkers. The rising number of elderly individuals and those with compromised immune systems also contribute to the market's growth. In these evolving trends, the sepsis diagnostics market offers several opportunities for future expansion. Investments in the development and enhancement of rapid and accurate diagnostic technologies show promise. The creation of user-friendly and cost-effective point-of-care testing devices for sepsis represents another avenue for growth. Moreover, allocating resources to research and development efforts focused on identifying new biomarkers and deploying sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence algorithms for enhanced diagnostic analysis and interpretation are crucial strategies for advancing the market.

Major Vendors in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market:



bioMérieux

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Cepheid

DiaSorin S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Immunexpress Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The widespread occurrence of sepsis, coupled with its elevated morbidity and mortality rates

The increasing incidence of sepsis cases stands out as a prominent factor for the sepsis diagnostic market. Sepsis, a severe medical condition characterized by the body's exaggerated immune response to an infection, results in damage to its tissues and organs. The prevalence of sepsis is on the rise, affecting individuals across all age groups, particularly posing higher risks for older adults, young children, pregnant individuals, and those with underlying health conditions. Identifiable signs of sepsis, including fever, rapid heart rate, accelerated breathing, confusion, and bodily pain, emphasize the crucial need for early detection and swift treatment to prevent escalation to septic shock, multiple organ failure, and potential fatality. While bacterial infections often serve as the primary cause of sepsis, viruses, parasites, or fungi may also contribute. Healthcare-associated infections, frequently resistant to medication, significantly complicate patient care by playing a pivotal role in sepsis development. in healthcare, sepsis acquired during the delivery of care emerges as a prevalent adverse event, impacting millions of patients worldwide annually. Antimicrobial resistance, a prominent factor leading to clinical treatment ineffectiveness, heightens the susceptibility to sepsis and septic shock in affected patients, resulting in elevated hospital mortality rates. The necessity for antimicrobial agents, intravenous fluids, and vigilant monitoring underscores the indispensable role of medical intervention in managing sepsis.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Timely identification of sepsis is essential for efficient management and enhanced patient outcomes

increasing awareness of sepsis diseases

technological advancements, such as molecular diagnostic technologies, multiplex assays, and biomarkers Increasing number of elderly individuals and individuals with compromised immune systems

Opportunities:



Invest in the development and enhancement of rapid and accurate diagnostic technologies

Create point-of-care testing devices for sepsis that are both user-friendly and cost-effective

Allocate resources to research and development efforts aimed at identifying and confirming new biomarkers Deploy sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence algorithms to enhance the analysis and interpretation of diagnostic findings

Sepsis, a life-threatening condition triggered by the body's response to microbial infection, sets off a series of events that can lead to organ failure and death. Point of care (POC) technologies, rooted in biomolecular analysis, offer prompt and actionable information to patients or healthcare professionals right at the time and location of assessment and treatment. Typically characterized by low cost, user-friendly interfaces, and rapid results, these technologies have minimal infrastructure requirements, making them adaptable in diverse settings globally. Various technologies, including microfluidics, lateral flow, dipstick, and smartphone applications, have been employed for exploring sepsis biomarkers such as proteins, nucleic acids, human cells, microbes, or pathogens. POC technology efficiently utilizes small sample volumes, such as fingerpick blood samples, and can operate with compact standalone devices or basic laboratory equipment like microscopes. These features enable POC diagnostics to potentially reach patients in healthcare communities with limited resources. Furthermore, the implementation of POC testing during triage in US hospitals has demonstrated a reduction in emergency room care times by 1 hour compared to conventional laboratory testing, leading to decreased hospital costs and saved lives. Sepsis POC diagnostics emerge as a prospective solution for risk-stratification of new patients, guiding initial treatment, monitoring infection progression, and assessing patient responses to treatment. Optimal testing times, measured in tens of minutes, are crucial for timely antibiotic intervention to prevent the spread of infection and organ failure.

North America dominates the market for Sepsis Diagnostics

North America held a dominant position in the sepsis diagnostics market, accounting for the largest share. This can be attributed primarily to the elevated mortality rates associated with sepsis in the region. According to a recent statement from a U.S. government organization, an average of 2 million Americans contract sepsis each year, with one in three patients surrendering to the condition within hospital settings. The region's highly advanced healthcare system presents lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, the continuous entry of product innovations, coupled with increased research and development investments, catalyzes market expansion in North America. Meanwhile, research into emerging markets within the Asia-Pacific region reveals substantial growth prospects for the sepsis diagnostics sector. A crucial aspect of this exploration involves a complete evaluation of the adoption rate of sepsis diagnostics and the various factors influencing this adoption. Additionally, it is imperative to consider governmental initiatives designed to strengthen healthcare and diagnostics in these markets. Understanding the intricate interplay of cultural and socioeconomic factors is equally essential, given their significant impact on the dynamics of the sepsis diagnostics market in the region. By thoroughly addressing these aspects, stakeholders can navigate the complexities of emerging markets, ensuring a nuanced and well-informed approach to market expansion and development.

The Molecular Diagnostics Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the worldwide Sepsis Diagnostics Market, the technology segment encompasses diverse categories such as Microbiology, Flow Cytometry, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others. the microbiology category has secured the largest share of revenue. Microbiology, facilitated by culture media testing methods such as mycobacteriology tests, bacteriology tests, and serology tests, enables the quantitative identification of microorganisms responsible for sepsis. The growth of this category is propelled by increased investments in clinical laboratories, heightened awareness among scientists and researchers regarding microbiological testing, and a surge in infectious disease cases. A notable initiative contributing to microbiology's advancement is the deployment of on-site blood culture machines across three acute-care hospitals in Norfolk by the combined microbiology departments at the Eastern Pathology Alliance. This initiative aims to expedite the diagnosis of sepsis. Furthermore, recognizing the global impact of this condition, hospitals and MedTech companies are actively conducting trials for products aimed at sepsis detection. For example, in August 2021, Presymptom Health received grants from the UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund to conduct clinical trials focused on microbiological diagnosis in hospitals.

Segmentations Analysis of Sepsis Diagnostics Market: -



By Product Type



Assay Kits & Reagents



Blood Culture Media



Software Products

Others

By Technology



Microbiology



Flow Cytometry



Immunoassays



Molecular Diagnostics





Hybridization Techniques





Amplification Techniques





Post-amplification Detection Technique



Non-Nucleic Acid Technique

Others

By End Use



Hospitals and specialty clinics



Pathology and reference laboratories



Research laboratories and academic institutes

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

