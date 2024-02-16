Superfoods Boost Wellness: Global Market To Hit USD 233.2 Billion By 2030, Driven By Consumer Trends & Health Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superfoods Market

Global Superfoods Market Report: Consumer Trends and Health Benefits Driving Growth to USD 233.2 billion by 2030

- SNS insiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superfoods Market increasing consumer demand for healthy and nutrient-rich foods is a significant driver for the global superfoods market. This trend is fueled by various factors, including a growing awareness of the importance of nutrition in overall health, concerns about rising healthcare costs, and an aging population that is more focused on maintaining their health and well-being.The Superfoods Market is a thriving hub of health-conscious individuals seeking nutrient-dense foods to fuel their bodies and enhance their overall well-being. With an increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition, this market has become a go-to destination for those looking to incorporate superfoods into their daily diet.Market Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the Superfoods Market was valued at USD 134.54 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 233.2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Superfoods MarketSome of the major key players studied in this report are:Nature's Superfoods LLP, Archer Daniels Midland, Del Monte Pacific Group, Creative Nature Superfoods, Ocean Spray, Nutiva, The Green Labs LLC, Suncore Foods, Apax Partners, Bulk Superfoods, and Supernutrients.Market Report Scope –The growing consumer preference for healthy and nutrient foods is one of the major factors that drives growth in the global superfoods market. Moreover, the growth and development of the global market for superfoods is being driven by a growing ageing population as well as rising health care costs. Vegetarians and vegans have long been a target demographic for large scale produce consumption. Moreover, nonvegetarians who are more susceptible to the disease will be helped by raising awareness of meat's nutrition value.Market Growth Factors –The increasing influence of social media and the growing investments in celebrity endorsements by industry players are leading to market growth. Moreover, market growth is projected to be driven by the increasing use of superfood ingredients in cosmetic products such as shampoos, serums, lotions and skin oils. Furthermore, demand for RTE food products is growing rapidly due to urbanization and a busy schedule which are driving growth in the market.By Application:. Beverages. Supplements. Bakery and Confectionary. Convenience FoodsBy Product type:. Fruits. Vegetables. Grains. Seed. Herbs and Roots. Meats and othersBy Distribution channel:. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets. Specialty Stores. Online Stores. OthersSegmentation Analysis –In 2022, the fruit segment had a revenue share of 38.1%. Fruits have a high fibre content and provide good nutrition for major vitamins and minerals. A variety of antioxidants, such as flavonoids, are also present in fruits which help to maintain good health. Eating a diet rich in fruits can reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. In particular, berries and grapefruits may have a strong inhibitory effect on inflammation.In 2022, the beverages segment accounted for around 36.1% of the revenue. The growing availability of smoothies and juices, as well as the fact that popular superfoods are incorporated into major companies on the market, is expected to increase their use in all sectors. In response to increasing consumer demand for healthier food and beverages, Ocean Spray is focused on the development of a large variety of cocktails and juices as well as many juice mixes.Key Regional Development –In 2022, North America accounted for around 42 % of the market share in superfoods. Due to the growing popularity of superfoods among consumers, their demand is increasing at a rapid rate. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently stated that food makers can now include a qualified health claim on foods containing omega 3 fatty acids that links omega 3 consumption to a lower risk of coronary heart disease. Moreover, the adoption of innovative technologies and a growing investment in other areas. On the other hand, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate. In the European region, the United Kingdom is dominant on the superfoods market. The growing importance of fiber reinforced food products has contributed to the growth in the market for superfoods across Europe. Moreover, the promotion of benefits related to superfoods is being actively pursued by governments. In this respect, the government shall also organise awareness campaigns with support from NGOs.Superfoods Market Opportunities:. Growing Health Consciousness: With an increasing focus on leading a healthy lifestyle, there is a rising demand for nutrient-dense foods. Superfoods, known for their high nutritional value and health benefits, are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. This presents a significant opportunity for the superfoods market to cater to this growing segment of the population.. Expansion of Retail Channels: The availability of superfoods has expanded beyond specialized health food stores and can now be found in mainstream supermarkets, online platforms, and even convenience stores. This wider distribution network allows superfood companies to reach a larger customer base and tap into new markets. By strategically partnering with retailers or leveraging e-commerce platforms, companies can enhance their market presence and increase sales.. Innovation in Product Development: The superfoods market offers ample opportunities for innovation in product development. Companies can explore new combinations of superfood ingredients or develop unique formulations that cater to specific health concerns or dietary preferences.Key TakeawayAccording to a worldwide study on the superfood market, increasing awareness of food with higher nutrition levels coupled with an increase in consumer consciousness about foods has resulted in increased demand. As obesity and other weight and cholesterol-based diseases rise, the need for an antidote or superfood to prevent these diseases and hold a healthy lifestyle becomes important. These superfoods have a high level of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibers and fatty acids that make them the first choice for consumers.Recent Developments –In March 2022, NEXE Innovations Inc., a leader in the production of plant-based materials, entered into an agreement with PSC Natural Foods to distribute its products through retail channels. Horizon Distributors Ltd's PSC Natural Foods Ltd. is well known organic and natural foods distributor with a network of over 200 outlets serving Vancouver Island and British Columbia.Impact of Covid-19 on Superfoods Market :. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries, and the superfoods market is no exception. Superfoods are known for their high nutritional value and health benefits, making them popular among health-conscious consumers. However, the pandemic has brought about several changes in consumer behavior and market dynamics.. One of the immediate effects of Covid-19 on the superfoods market was the disruption in supply chains. Many superfoods are sourced from different parts of the world, and travel restrictions and lockdown measures have made it challenging to import these products. This has led to shortages and increased prices for certain superfoods, affecting both suppliers and consumers.. Additionally, with people spending more time at home due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, there has been a shift in dietary habits. While some individuals have become more health-conscious during this time, others have turned to comfort foods or convenience options. This change in consumer behavior has impacted the demand for superfoods.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. 4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession 11. Global Superfoods Market, by region/ country In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

