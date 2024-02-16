US Consulate Signs Mou With CUSAT To Open American Corner In Kochi

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 16 (IANS) The US Consulate General Chennai and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to establish an American Corner on CUSAT campus here.

US Consul General Christopher W. Hodges and CUSAT Registrar V. Meera signed the MoU in the presence of CUSAT Vice Chancellor P.G. Sankaran on the sidelines of a visit by a US education trade delegation of 18 US universities to CUSAT.

The new American Corner at CUSAT will eventually join a network of more than 600 American Spaces spread across India, Asia and around the globe. The American Spaces programme is a flexible partnership model the US runs globally.

The American Corner will renew the vibrant programmes of an American cultural space in Kerala since the 1970 closure of the USIA cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are delighted to partner with CUSAT to open a new American Corner right here in the heart of Kochi. This faculty and student-led project will enable the people of Kerala to build a closer relationship with the United States, while at the same time, open the door for us to support the amazing work that CUSAT and the Centre for Science in Society is doing to inspire and empower the next generation of STEAM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics] enthusiasts, future scientists, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs,” said Hodges.

The American Centre Chennai will directly support the new American Corner, which will offer reliable academic and research resources via its eLibraryUSA platform, English language, skills and professional development programmes, media literacy workshops, exchange opportunities with US institutions and advising services for study in the US.

The American Corner partnership will also serve as a basis to create more opportunities for student exchanges and research partnerships between CUSAT and American universities.

Like all American Corners around the world, the activities at CUSAT will be free of charge and open to all.

The corner is expected to open sometime in 2024.

