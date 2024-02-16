Herbolea Biotech And Laso-Bio Join Forces In Strategic Partnership For Sustainable Hemp Extraction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Herbolea and Laso-Bio delighted to announce strategic licensing agreement that will shape the nascent hemp and cannabis extraction industries in Morocco

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Herbolea Biotech SpA ("Herbolea"), an Italian biotech company leader in the development of solventless extraction technologies, and Laso-Bio, a new biotech company affiliated to leading Maroccan healthcare company Promamec, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership and licensing agreement that will shape the nascent hemp and cannabis extraction industries in Morocco.Under this landmark agreement, Laso-Bio will gain rights to utilize Herbolea's cutting-edge extraction and purification technologies in Morocco, enabling Laso-Bio to lead the path in the sustainable hemp extraction in the region. The collaboration will leverage Herbolea's expertise and advanced technologies to ensure the production of high-quality extracts both for the internal and the international markets.At the core of this partnership is the integration of Herbolea's pioneering technologies, Bio-HerbolysisTM, HydrocanTM and DistillacTM which enable an environmentally friendly extraction of active principles.The Bio-HerbolysisTM technology empowers Laso-Bio to extract the full phyto-complex of the plant into a lipid base from fresh, never dried or frozen material, a process known as wet processing. This innovative approach eliminates the need for drying, preserving the plant's original attributes and enhancing the overall quality of the extracted compounds.Furthermore, Herbolea's HydrocanTM technology selectively concentrates cannabinoids to over 90% potency, while effectively remediating THC, ensuring compliance with the legal threshold throughout the entire extraction process. This breakthrough extraction method allows Laso-Bio to produce highly potent and compliant hemp extracts that meet the stringent European market requirements.To support Laso-Bio's operations, Herbolea will deliver state-of-the-art equipment with a processing capacity of over 400,000 kilograms of fresh biomass per year, this equipment will empower Laso-Bio to conduct their extraction operations efficiently and sustainably."Laso-Bio is proud to join forces with Herbolea Biotech and introduce their state-of-the-art extraction technologies to the Moroccan hemp industry," said Hatim El Kabbaj, CEO at Laso-Bio. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and superior product quality. By leveraging Herbolea's expertise and advanced equipment, we aim to become a leading supplier of premium hemp extracts not only in Morocco but also in the European market."Giovanni Venturini, CEO at Herbolea Biotech, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are honored that Laso-Bio has chosen Herbolea as their preferred partner for hemp extraction. Our shared commitment to sustainability and delivering exceptional product quality will undoubtedly pave the way for the Moroccan hemp industry to thrive and grow. With Laso-Bio's expertise and aspirations to export to the European market both ingredients and finished products, we are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in reshaping the hemp extraction landscape."ABOUT LASO-BIOLaso-Bio is a leading Moroccan company focused on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Laso-Bio aims to become a leading supplier of premium hemp extracts in Morocco and the European market. Their partnership with Herbolea Biotech positions them at the forefront of the evolving hemp extraction landscape, delivering sustainable and high-quality products that meet international standards of excellence.ABOUT HERBOLEA BIOTECH SpAHerbolea Biotech SpA is an Italian biotech company specializing in licensing proprietary technologies for botanical extraction. Its innovative platform enables solventless and environmentally friendly extraction processes, preserving the plant's original phytocomplex and ensuring superior product quality. Herbolea is dedicated to promoting sustainable manufacturing and driving innovation in the hemp extraction industry. The company has signed licensing agreements with pharma companies in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Thailand, Portugal and US (New York and California).Contact ... to learn more.

