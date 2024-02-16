WHO Trying To Get Access To Gaza's Khan Younis Hospital Amid IDF Raid

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Feb 16 (IANS) The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that it was trying to get access to the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, the Nasser Hospital, after an Israeli raid, media reports said.

"There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said as quoted by the Times of Israel report.

"There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continuation of the provision of life-saving services... We are trying to get access because people who are still in Nasser medical complex need assistance."

Israel's military called the raid on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis area "precise and limited" and said it was based on information that Hamas had kept hostages in the facility, with some bodies of captives possibly there.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later on Thursday said it had arrested more than 20 Hamas terrorists, who took part in the October 7 massacres inside the compound and found weapons, including mortar shells and grenades.

