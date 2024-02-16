Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including spring break travel trends and a new brand from Target for everyday basics.

Guests will enjoy Bruno's homage to the entertainers who helped shape Las Vegas and immerse themselves in his vision of timeless glamour and remarkable artistry. Every element of the experience-from the specialty bar program and live entertainment-has been curated by the global superstar as a place for people to get lost in a good time they will remember forever.The Chrysler Halcyon Concept, designed on the STLA Large platform, offers an aerodynamic, streamlined and uncompromising vision of the Chrysler brand's future exterior character. The concept's combination of seamless technology and battery-electric performance work in harmony with a pure, streamlined exterior design that ingeniously embeds aerodynamic elements.According to Expedia flight searches for the spring period, Dallas (+95%) and Austin (+90%) are the U.S. cities seeing some of the biggest year-over-year growth, driven by their location along the path of totality. The week of the eclipse also happens to coincide with what has historically been spring's busiest travel week, April 1 to 8.Celebrating the 30thanniversary of Snoop's classic debut album,Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre, the canned beverage is named, of course, for Snoop's beloved, Grammy-nominated 1994 classic song "Gin & Juice," and comes in four flavors: Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot."We are dedicated to the future of public safety communications, and that starts with expanding and evolving FirstNet to meet first responders' needs. With this investment, we are ensuring FirstNet remains at the forefront of technology so that public safety can respond smarter, safer, and more effectively," said Joe Wassel, Executive Director and CEO, FirstNet Authority.The dealworthy assortment spans apparel & accessories, essentials & beauty, electronics and home items. Starting at less than $1 and with most under $10, the prices on dealworthy items are among the lowest guests will find across Target's assortment.Aircastle, Air New Zealand, Embraer, Google, HIS, Natixis CIB, Safran, and Technip Energies are now part of the first-of-its-kind effort to reduce emissions and drive production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by providing startups with both financial and strategic capital.Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, a twist on the classic empanada, underwent testing in Tennessee in early 2023, sparking excitement among fans and leading to its nationwide debut. Announced at Taco Bell's inaugural Live Más LIVE event in Las Vegas, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada kicks off a full year of innovation to come.Initial criticality is a key step during the startup testing sequence and demonstrates that -- for the first time -- operators have safely started the nuclear reaction inside the second reactor. This means atoms are being split and nuclear heat is being made, which will be used to produce steam."Voiijer ignites the spirit of exploration that lives within us all. It allows us to dive into the unknown, whether it's a hidden cave in the ocean or a newly discovered asteroid," said Kathy Sullivan, a Geologist and astronaut who was the first woman to walk in space. "It's a platform to fuel our curiosity and push the boundaries of human knowledge."NBGC's partnership withEggo®is the first of its kind between the organization and a brand, and it has already made a significant direct impact on its members. InDecember 2023,Eggo®sponsored the registration fees for 150 Black farmers and growers attending the NBGC Annual Meeting; attendance was up 50 percent compared to the previous year.Bank of America cardholders and Starbucks Rewards members can earn 2% cash back on top of the rewards or card benefits they already earn on qualifying purchases, and 1 Star per $2 spent at Starbucks when they link an eligible debit or credit card with their Starbucks Rewards account.

earnings season continues and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Marriott , Goodyear , Airbnb , and Wendy's .

