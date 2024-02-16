Missouri Schools And Home State Health Create A Culture Of Belonging Through National No One Eats Alone® Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More than 2,000 schools nationwide are expected to participate in this year's event.

Home State Health, a Managed Care Organization that serves the needs of the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), supported No One Eats Alone® Day , a prevention initiative created by nonprofit Beyond DifferencesTM to fostering inclusion and build a culture of belonging in middle schools.

The first event is being held at Old North Academy located at 3017 North 13th Street St. Louis, on February 16, 2024, and is open to media from 11:00-11:30 p.m.

Home State Health will be partnering with several schools throughout the month of February.

Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation, will sponsor the event.

"At Home State Health we're committed to building and maintaining children's health and well-being, and that includes providing them with resources to succeed in life," said Jeffrey Johnston, President, and CEO. "We are proud to partner with Beyond Differences to celebrate No One Eats Alone Day® and bring light to social issues that affect students in Missouri."

According to public health research, social isolation has been found to have negative impact on the mental wellbeing of children, leading to issues such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, thoughts of suicide, and higher chances of engaging in substance abuse. A study by Beyond Differences indicated that when students are provided programs to learn about social isolation and given the tools to connect with classmates, nearly 85 percent of the students felt empowered to be leaders and create a culture of acceptance and belonging at their school.

The nonprofit organization Beyond Differences® established No One Eats Alone as an initiative to combat social isolation. This year, over 1 million students are expected to participate in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. With in-class lessons, interactive exercises and a creative art project that focuses on growing our social connections, students will work together to make their school more welcoming and accepting for everyone.

"This year's No One Eats Alone theme, Let's Grow: Planting New Connections, was inspired by the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on social connection where he spotlights the negative health effects of social isolation and emphasizes that connections need to be nurtured like a garden," says Laura Talmus, co-founder, and executive director of Beyond Differences. "Our curriculum dives deep into recognizing emotions, understanding social isolation and gives students tools to be social isolation disruptors and ambassadors of belonging."



