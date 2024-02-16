Road Safety Innovator Leo“Joe” Yodock Joins The American Traffic Safety Services Association's (ATSSA) Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe YodockPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With more than three decades of experience in road safety, Leo“Joe” Yodock has been appointed to the American Traffic Safety Services Association's (ATSSA) Board of Directors, offering a valuable blend of insights and expertise to the team.“It's incredible to be involved in an industry where the real driving force is, 'How do we save people?' At the end of the day, it's about saving lives,” explains Joe Yodock.For more than 50 years, ATSSA has worked to eliminate roadway fatalities through the design, manufacturing, and installation of road safety and traffic control devices. A leader in traffic control safety training, it is also an advocacy engine whose core purpose is to advance roadway safety to move towards zero deaths.“We are excited about Joe's (Yodock) election to the Board of Directors. His perspective and experience are just what we need as we continue to shape the future of ATSSA and advance roadway safety,” adds Stacy Tetschner, President, and CEO of ATSSA.Yodock is the Director of Market Development at RoadBlock Solutions, a division of RSG International specializing in the distribution of innovative safety products. Yodock boasts a portfolio of more than twelve patents in the field of road safety infrastructure. Collaborating with his father, they pioneered the 'Yodock'-a plastic water-fill barricade system that has become a global standard alongside other water-ballasted channelizers. These innovative products safeguard high-value assets worldwide and have enabled Yodock to influence the implementation of traffic devices on American highways and manage crowd control and pedestrian barricades alongside the Federal Highway Administration and Department of Transport.“Joe's (Yodock) appointment to ATSSA is a testament to his deep knowledge and unwavering commitment to road safety. As an inventor, innovator, and educator, he possesses a unique skill set unmatched in this field. RSG International is proud of his accomplishments and looks forward to his contributions in this new role,” remarks Lisa Laronde, President of RSG International.Yodock will serve a two-year term as traffic services director.

