County Of Onondaga, NY, Aims To Modernize Permitting Process With Opengov

The platform will help establish standard operating procedures across departments, streamline inspections, and enhance internal and public-facing communication.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seeking to streamline its permitting process and provide a user-friendly online portal, the County of Onondaga, NY, embarked on a journey to find a modern, integrated system. The County's search ended in a partnership with OpenGov , the leader of permitting and licensing software built for local governments.Containing the City of Syracuse, the County of Onondaga was determined to improve service delivery for residents by eliminating manual steps in its permitting process. In the pursuit of a digital transformation, the County identified OpenGov Permitting & Licensing as the optimal solution for its needs. The software's promise to provide a unified online system for permits, along with features like streamlined code enforcement and improved customer service through faster turnaround times, made it a clear choice for County leadership.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the County of Onondaga is poised to realize significant improvements in its operations. The platform will support the County in establishing clear standard operating procedures across departments, streamlining digital inspections, and enhancing internal and public-facing communication. Additionally, the implementation of the system will enable more efficient online payment processing and foster greater transparency, fundamentally transforming how the County interacts with residents, developers, and contractors.The County of Onondaga, NY, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

