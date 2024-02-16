Cambodia Visa For Germans And French Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIAN VISA APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 16th February 2024, The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian online e-Visa was created to save travelers time and streamline the visa application process. Eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa before traveling to Cambodia. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by filling out the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

Fill in the application form. The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.

Pay the fee. Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.

Download the e-Visa certificate. Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.

CAMBODIA BUSINESS VISA

The Cambodia business visa enables you to pursue a variety of business opportunities in Cambodia. The attractive tax system, duty-free entry into the EU and the United States, low labor costs, currency dollarization, and the government's willingness to allow foreign-owned businesses are just a few of the factors that draw businesspeople and entrepreneurs to the country. Visitors planning business trips to Cambodia must meet the country's entry requirements. This includes obtaining a Cambodian visa before crossing the border. The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian business visa (Type-E) is a travel permit that allows the holder to visit Cambodia for business purposes. The Type-E visa allows for a 30-day stay in the country, with the option of an additional 30-day extension. The first step in applying for a Cambodia Type-E visa is to fill out the online application form. Filling out the Cambodia business e-Visa application takes only a few minutes. You only need to provide basic information about yourself and your travel plans.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia eVisa fee.

CAMBODIAN VISA FOR GERMANS

Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation established the Cambodian e-Visa in 2006. This is an official document that is electronically linked to your passport and allows you to enter and travel in Cambodia. It is an online visa that enables foreign visitors, including Germans, to enter the country temporarily. Cambodia eVisas are valid for tourism, leisure, and short-term business visits. Germans are only allowed to stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days, and they can enter the country from the date their visa is issued for the next 90 days. After 90 days, German visitors are no longer permitted to enter the country. German passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa in 20 to 30 minutes from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely simple, quick, and effective.

CAMBODIAN VISA BLOG

Many tourists have been wanting to visit Cambodia for decades. The country is known as the“Land of Smiles” due to its welcoming people. The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows tourists to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodia e-visa is an official document that allows any traveler who has applied for one to enter and leave Cambodia. It is an electronic authorization for your passport. The Cambodian online e-Visa was designed to streamline the visa application process and save traveler's time. To enter Cambodia, eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by completing the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

CAMBODIAN VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

A valid visa is required for French passport holders traveling to Cambodia. You can now obtain your Cambodia visa for French citizens online, making the process easier than ever. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia launched the Cambodia e-visa or electronic visa system in 2006. The Cambodia e-visa for French nationals is a travel document that allows French nationals to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. For French citizens, the Cambodia eVisa is valid for visits such as tourism, leisure, and short-term business. Foreign nationals from eligible countries can fill out an application form and apply for a Cambodia visa online using this digital system.

