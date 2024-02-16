Russians Using Phosphorus Bombs In Battle For Avdiivka - Third Assault Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is using phosphorus munitions in the battle for Avdiivka, setting fuel oil tanks at a coke plant on fire.

According to Ukrinform, the Third Separate Assault Brigade reported this on Telegram , publishing a relevant video.

"Avdiivka. The coke plant. 60 aerial bombs - day and night, enemy artillery and MLRS attacks. Continuous assaults with armored vehicles and enemy infantry," the post reads.

The use of phosphorus munitions by the enemy has resulted in fuel oil tanks catching fire and poisonous smog spreading throughout the plant.

"This is currently a new 'home' of the Third Assault Brigade... But our units are continuing to resist the enemy with dignity by conducting defensive operations and inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the Third Assault Brigade said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the situation in Avdiivka, which Russian troops are attempting to capture, remains challenging but is under control.

Illustrative photo