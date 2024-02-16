Mine Explodes In Kharkiv Region, Killing Two People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosive device exploded in a field near the village of Dovhenke, Izium district, Kharkiv region, killing two people and injuring another.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service .

"On February 16, near the village of Dovhenke, Izyum district , an explosive device (previously an anti-personnel mine of the fragmentation barrage type) exploded in a field," the report says.

As a result of the explosion, two men were killed on the spot, another was injured and hospitalized.

Sappers of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. The final circumstances of the incident are being investigated by law enforcement.

Rescuers once again urge citizens not to visit forests, forest belts, fields, floodplains and other open spaces, especially those where there were battles or that were temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson region, two men exploded on Russian explosives in a forest belt in the village of Biliayivka, both victims were taken to the hospital.

This photo is illustrative