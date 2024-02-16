NAPC Adds Black Shahed Parts To Database Of Foreign Weapons Components

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added black chips of updated Iranian "Shahed" to the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons.

This was reported by the NAPC press service, Ukrinform reports.

"To complicate the night work of the Ukrainian air defense, Russia has begun to use black Shahed-136 attack UAVs. However, this does not prevent the Ukrainian military from destroying these enemy drones. The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has replenished the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons with chips of updated Iranian Shaheds," the statement said.

It is noted that UAV s of this type have already been shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson region.

Without foreign-made chips, these drones would not be able to fulfill their missions and attack Ukrainian civilian cities.

The NAPC noted that despite the constant modernization and localization of production depending on foreign technologies and components, Russian Shaheeds still differ little from Iranian ones.

"This proves once again that foreign technologies and components have no place in the weapons of aggressors. The world must unite and investigate how such components get to Russia in order to bring the accomplices of this war to justice," the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the NAPC's role in sanctions policy is defined in the Roadmap for Individual Sanctions developed by the Stanford International Working Group on Russian Sanctions. In particular, the NAPC identifies companies that supply electronic components to Russia.

Earlier, the NAPC has already added foreign-made parts to the database for Russian Supercam S350 , Granat-4, Lancet UAVs and Iranian Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6.

The first photo is illustrative ( Southern Defense Forces ).