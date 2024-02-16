New Era To See Azerbaijan Becoming Locomotive Of Turkish World And Powerful Player In Region - Turkish Professor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. In his speech
after the inauguration ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev announced
Azerbaijan's roadmap for the new period and emphasized the
priorities of the country's domestic and foreign policy, dean of
UNEC's Faculty of Turkic World Economy and professor at Uludag
University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend .
"After the 44-day II Karabakh War and 23-hour and local
anti-terrorist measures, a new period has started for Azerbaijan.
This period continued with the extraordinary presidential election
on February 7.
President Ilham Aliyev's vote in Khankendi, which Armenian
separatists once declared the capital of their administration,
became a symbol of a new era and a message to the whole world. At
the new stage we are talking about Azerbaijan, which has ensured
its territorial integrity, fully restored its sovereignty,
implemented its Constitution throughout its territory, become a
leading state in the region, acting as a locomotive in the
Organization of Turkic States, supporting right-wing causes of
countries in good dialogue with Islamic countries, unjustly
offended by the colonization of Western countries, defended itself
and striving for reforms in all spheres," he noted.
According to him, the Turkic world will be the most important
priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy in the new period.
"In fact, there is a natural unity between the member countries
of the Organization of Turkic States and Azerbaijan in terms of
history, culture, geography, and creation of socio-economic power.
At the same time, this integrity is a formula that will
counterbalance other forces that have their own interest in the
South Caucasus, especially France, which wants provocations in the
region," Yuce emphasized.
He also mentioned that Azerbaijan, along with its leading role
in the OTC, its active role in the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, and its growing prestige
in the international arena, also provides strong support in the
fight against neo-colonialism to countries and societies that
France considers its backyard.
"We can say that this initiative of Azerbaijan is an important
means of combating French imperialism, which includes elements of
Turkophobia, Islamophobia, and neocolonialism.
Thus, the February 7 election is the beginning of a new era for
Azerbaijan. In this period Azerbaijan will be stronger than in all
previous ones," he added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.