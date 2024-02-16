Turkmenistan Airlines Launches Passenger Flights To Malaysia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan Airlines has announced the launch of regular passenger
flights between Turkmenistan's Ashgabat and Kuala Lumpur
(Malaysia), Trend reports.
According to the airline, flights from Ashgabat to Kuala Lumpur
will depart on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the return flight from
Malaysia to Turkmenistan is scheduled on Wednesdays and
Thursdays.
Thus, the new air service will connect Turkmenistan and
Malaysia, which opens up new tourist opportunities for both Turkmen
citizens and travelers from other countries thanks to connecting
flights.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced
plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan,
to a number of new destinations such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur
(Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Ho Chi Minh City
(Vietnam).
At the same time, this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will operate
flights to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the
world.
