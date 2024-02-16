Azerbaijan Counts Residents In Local Industrial Zones (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date, 142 business entities have obtained resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA), said Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov, during a press conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.

"Entrepreneurs have invested over 6.6 billion manats ($3.88 billion) in industrial zones, producing over 10,000 permanent jobs. In the following stage, it is expected to invest up to 830 million manat ($488.2 million) in existing projects in industrial zones, creating more than 7,000 new jobs," he noted.

The chairman noted that 26 business entities received resident status in 2023 alone.

"Seven business entities received the status of resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, five - Economic Zone of the Araz Valley, eight - Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park, three - Pirallahi Industrial Park, one - Hajigabul Industrial District, and two - Sabirabad Industrial District," he added.

The Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agricultural parks".

Currently, six industrial parks, four industrial districts, 51 agricultural parks and Vocational Training Center operate under the management of the agency.

