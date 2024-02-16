Azerbaijan Counts Residents In Local Industrial Zones (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date, 142
business entities have obtained resident status in Azerbaijan's
industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency
(IZIA), said Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry
of Economy of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov, during a press
conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.
"Entrepreneurs have invested over 6.6 billion manats ($3.88
billion) in industrial zones, producing over 10,000 permanent jobs.
In the following stage, it is expected to invest up to 830 million
manat ($488.2 million) in existing projects in industrial zones,
creating more than 7,000 new jobs," he noted.
The chairman noted that 26 business entities received resident
status in 2023 alone.
"Seven business entities received the status of resident of the
Aghdam Industrial Park, five - Economic Zone of the Araz Valley,
eight - Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park, three - Pirallahi
Industrial Park, one - Hajigabul Industrial District, and two -
Sabirabad Industrial District," he added.
The Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a
public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park
LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to
the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial
districts and agricultural parks".
Currently, six industrial parks, four industrial districts, 51
agricultural parks and Vocational Training Center operate under the
management of the agency.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.