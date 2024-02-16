FC Qarabag's Midfielder Nominated For Best Player Of Week In Europa League (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The candidates for the title of best footballer of the week were announced after the first playoff matches of the Europa League, Trend reports.

Among the nominees is FC Qarabag player Abdellah Zoubir. The 32-year-old midfielder scored two goals and made one assist in the away match against Portuguese Braga.

Other candidates are Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Milan), Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray) and Angel Di Maria (Benfica).

The winner will be determined by voting on the UEFA website.

To note, FC Qarabag defeated Braga in the first playoff match held on February 15 with a 4:2 score.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel