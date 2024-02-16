Colorbar Unveils Its #Foundloveatcolorbar Campaign For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 14th February 2024: Colorbar Cosmetics, a leading beauty brand in the Indian beauty industry, is thrilled to introduce its latest campaign - #FoundLoveAtColorbar. This campaign celebrates the discovery of one's perfect choice of beauty products at Colorbar, among the diverse offerings, just in time for Valentine's Day. With #FoundLoveAtColorbar, one embarks on a journey of unlocking inner magic, achieving flawless beauty, and making confident choices to elevate the glam factor.



Furthermore, the brand introduces India's first-ever face gloss - The Colorbar Crystal Glow Face Gloss. Known to be 'the most eligible bachelor in town,' this product beckons every beauty enthusiast while promising all-in-one perfection. The film for Colorbar's campaign showcases how individuals can explore magical possibilities with Colorbarâ€TMs newly launched face gloss, further highlighting how finding 'the one' for your beauty needs at Colorbar is effortlessly achievable.



Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Samir K Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics said, "At Colorbar, we believe in the magic of beauty experiences, where each encounter leaves a lasting impression on every individual. As we continue to innovate, our aim is to build stories where our consumers truly connect with the products they use, resulting in their own unique love stories. With #FoundLoveAtColorbar, we embark on this journey alongside our consumers, aiming to bolster their confidence and self-expression through the transformative power of makeup. Guided by our commitment of 'Made for Magic,' we seek to infuse each creation with love and magic. This campaign extends an invitation to strengthen our connection with consumers, empowering them to find their ideal match within our brand and products.



Crafted to leave a lasting impression, Colorbarâ€TMs offerings elevate everyday beauty routines to extraordinary heights. To celebrate the occasion of Valentineâ€TMs Day, the brand welcomes everyone to share their Colorbar favourites with the hashtag - #FoundLoveAtColorbar, for a chance to win a luxurious Colorbar hamper with the brandâ€TMs top-selling products. Moreover, Colorbar is partnering with Joker & Witch, an accessory brand, for an enticing giveaway, granting participants the chance to win exclusive makeup and accessories.



As the #FoundLoveAtColorbar campaign kicks off on Instagram with the most eligible bachelor - Colorbarâ€TMs Crystal Glow Face Gloss. Individuals can explore Colorbar's offerings by visiting the website: , or by visiting Colorbar's exclusive stores nationwide.



About Colorbar



Colorbar believes that it is everyoneâ€TMs birth right to express themselves and unleash the magic that lies within. It takes the liberty to dive into a world of magic with confidence, and reveal your inner thoughts, ideas and dreams through beauty and style for all. The unswerving idea behind â€ ̃You and Colorbar are Made for Magicâ€TM is for one to build limitless possibilities and extravagantly evolve with flair, drama and irresistible charm. While the brandâ€TMs philosophy gravitates towards the purpose of empowering every soul, every gender and celebrating all in their own eccentric elements, the 8-pointed Colorbar star, the mnemonic, points towards the direction that represents absolute freedom, resonating with the symbol of the formidable power of magic.



Born and raised in India, Colorbar forayed into the beauty industry looking for creative formulas to bring an unparalleled experience to its consumers. The brand follows the belief of - change being the only constant, and ensures that it leads with quality in every step of the way. The brand also signifies the promise of being your truest self, unapologetically. With the essence of gender-neutrality and inclusivity being at its heart, Colorbar envisions a world full of beauty and originality.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...