Chetu Promotes Nick Swanson To Senior Account Executive

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading global provider of world-class software development and support services, announced today the promotion of Nick Swanson to Senior Account Executive.



"Nick is a great salesman and leader," said Rick Heicksen, Vice President of Sales for Chetu. "He is always quick to step up to help new team members, colleagues, and myself. He does this without asking.



Swanson, who served 13 years in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, said he is honored by the promotion.



"The tech industry captivated me with its potential to be at the forefront of the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution," Swanson explained. "Joining Chetu, I recognized the growth potential and I found a supportive environment where everyone readily helped me learn and thrive. Now, I have the privilege of coaching and mentoring new team members, something I deeply valued during my military service."



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.



