Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Denounces Israeli Attacks On Civilians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), on Friday, condemned the repeated attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon, which led to the death of a number of civilian citizens.

In a statement, the Union denounced the Israeli occupation's attempts to "undermine security and stability" in Lebanon and violate its sovereignty "on a daily basis."

It underlined necessity of "suspension of killings practiced by the occupation and sparing the Arab region further chaos, and destruction."

It called on the international community and all active international parties concerned to bear their legal responsibilities.

The Union warned of the repercussions of the "hostile and terrorist acts" practiced by the Israeli occupation in terms of "dragging the region into the furnace of a destructive war."

Lebanon submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council against the Israeli occupation following a series of attacks.

On Wednesday, the offensives targeted civilians in the Nabatieh and Souwana regions -- considered the most violent and bloodiest since the eighth of October 2023.(end)

