Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Opportunities And Challenges In The $3.5 Billion Market By 2031 | CAGR Of 6.4%

Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030.



The global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market size market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The key factors that drive the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market growth are the rise in the prevalence of lung cancer, COPD, asthma, emphysema, and others across the world. Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population is the major factor contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, elderly people are more susceptible to lung disease. According to a report published by the American Cancer Society, it was estimated that about 236,740 new cases of lung cancer was diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022. Furthermore, it was estimated that most of people diagnosed with lung cancer in the U.S. are 65 or older.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

✅ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pulmonary function testing devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pulmonary function testing devices market opportunities.

✅ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

✅ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

✅ In-depth analysis of the pulmonary function testing devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

✅ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

✅ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

✅ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pulmonary function testing devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into portable PFT devices and complete PFT systems. The portable PFT device segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the prevalence of lung cancer and other lung-related disorder which increases the demand for non-invasive tests that measure the capacity of lung.

On the basis of test type, the pulmonary function testing devices market is segmented into spirometry, lung volume, gas exchange testing, maximal voluntary ventilation, and others. In 2021, the spirometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The dominance of this segment is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of asthma and other lung-related disorders across the world.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, chronic shortness of breath, restrictive lung disease, and others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of COPD among adults.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital's segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the number of patients visit to hospitals for the diagnosis of lung-related disorders across the world.



