Cyber Security Market 2030 | Analysis By Top Key Players: Accenture, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyber Security

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cyber security industry size was valued at $197.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $478.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The service segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to availability of wide range of cyber security software and growing need of cyber security services across the globe for protecting the servers from incoming traffic and distributing the web traffic for different servers.

Request PDF Sample Report:

The Cybersecurity Market encompasses a vast array of solutions and services aimed at protecting sensitive data, safeguarding digital assets, and mitigating the risks posed by cyber threats. This article delves into the dynamics of the Cybersecurity Market, highlighting its growth, key players, and the evolving threat landscape driving its expansion.

Cybersecurity is critical because it safeguards all types of data against theft and loss. Sensitive data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), personal information, intellectual property, data, and governmental and industry information systems all fall under this category. Global connection and the use of cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, to store sensitive data and personal information are raising both inherent and residual risk. The chance of a firm being the victim of a successful cyber assault or data breach is on the rise, owing to widespread inadequate cloud service configuration and increasingly adept cyber thieves. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the cyber security market includes rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises and increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend is boosting the growth of the global cyber security market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions positively impacts the growth of the market. However, budget constraints among organizations and complexities of device security hamper the cyber security market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, need for strong authentication methods, and transformation in traditional antivirus software industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry:

The Cybersecurity Market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, propelled by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing awareness of cybersecurity risks among organizations and individuals. As reliance on digital technologies continues to increase, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions and services has never been higher.

The key players profiled in the cyber security market analysis are Accenture, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, F5 Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, PwC International Limited Broadcom Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Wipro Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cyber security industry.

Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-options

The Cybersecurity Market is characterized by a diverse ecosystem of vendors offering a wide range of products and services to address various cybersecurity challenges. Leading players in the market include established cybersecurity firms such as Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Cisco, and Check Point Software, as well as newer entrants specializing in niche areas such as threat intelligence, endpoint security, and identity and access management.

The Cybersecurity Market is poised for continued growth and innovation as organizations grapple with evolving cyber threats and regulatory requirements. By investing in robust cybersecurity solutions and services, organizations can strengthen their digital defenses, mitigate risks, and protect their critical assets from cyber attacks. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, cybersecurity will remain a top priority for businesses, governments, and individuals alike, driving sustained demand for cybersecurity solutions and services in the years to come.

Trending Reports:

AI in Cybersecurity Market:

Cyber Security In Energy Market:

Messaging Security Market:

AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research