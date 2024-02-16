Cleanroom Consumables Market To Reach USD 6.65 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 5.4% CAGR: Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global cleanroom consumables market is projected to reach $6.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cleanroom consumables market was valued at $3.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030.

The surge in demand for cleanroom consumables within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, driven by the need for enhanced drug quality and compliance with stringent safety regulations from organizations like the WHO, OSHA, and FDA, is propelling market growth. Furthermore, heightened health consciousness among the populace and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as coronavirus are bolstering the adoption of cleanroom consumables like gloves, face masks, coveralls, goggles, and shoe covers across various healthcare domains. Nonetheless, navigating through intricate regulatory standards and managing environmental biohazards stemming from disposable cleanroom consumables pose significant challenges to market expansion. Conversely, the emergence of new markets presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to capitalize on, thereby fostering further growth in the industry.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

The escalating demand for cleanroom consumables in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, aimed at enhancing the quality of pharmaceutical products and complying with stringent safety regulations set by key authorities like the WHO, OSHA, and FDA, is fueling market growth. Additionally, growing health concerns among the populace and the spike in infectious diseases such as the coronavirus are driving the adoption of cleanroom consumables such as gloves, face masks, coveralls, goggles, and shoe covers across various healthcare sectors, thereby stimulating market expansion. Nevertheless, navigating the complex landscape of regulatory standards and addressing environmental risks associated with disposable cleanroom consumables present notable challenges, impeding market growth. Conversely, the emergence of growth opportunities in untapped markets provides manufacturers with the chance to capitalize on market potential.

The cleanroom personal protective products segment held the lion's share in 2020-

Based on product, the cleanroom personal protective products segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global cleanroom consumables market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in awareness regarding hygiene to avoid transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities and rise in concern of government authorities over the health and safety of workers. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the cleanroom cleaning products segment.

The drug manufacturing segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on application, the drug manufacturing segment accounted for almost three-fourths of the global cleanroom consumables market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in application of cleanroom consumables in drug manufacturing for minimizing human contact and eliminating microbial contamination. In addition, the cleanroom consumables are resistant to chemicals, and produce less particulate material thus driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of medical and academic research and drug research segments.

North America to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cleanroom consumables market, and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is due to stringent regulations regarding the approval of healthcare products in regions such as the U.S., which have led to increased demand for cleanroom consumables. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to growing pharmaceutical sector in the region which is the primary demand generator for cleanroom consumables. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA segments.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on product, the cleanroom personal protective products segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.20 % during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry-

Berkshire Corporation

Ansell

Km Corporation

Contec, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Texwipe)

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Micronclean

Valutek Inc

Steris Plc

EcoLab Inc.

