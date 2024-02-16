Squash: Saurav Ghosal Reaches QF Of Fire Open In Washington

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Feb16 (IANS) Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarterfinals of the Squash Fire Open with a hard-fought 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 win over Spencer Lovejoy (US) in a match that stretched to almost an hour.

The Indian world No 26, who is the sixth seed and received a first-round bye at the $51,500 PSA World Tour Bronze event, will meet French world No 11 and top seed Victor Crouin in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Velavan Senthilkumar, who made it to his maiden PSA World Tour Silver quarterfinal in Pittsburgh last week, lost to Egyptian second seed Youssef Soliman 11-6, 11-8, 11-2.

The left-hander from Tamil Nadu had put it past Briton Mark Broekman 11-4, 11-4, 11-2 in 22 minutes in his opening round.

