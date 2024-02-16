Taxgpt Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Tax Filing Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- KashSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TaxGPT , a pioneering force in the tax industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered DIY tax filing service. Priced at an unbeatable $50, this service promises a seamless, fully transparent, and stress-free tax filing experience, catering to the needs of individuals, businesses, and tax professionals alike.Founded by a husband and wife duo based out of Silicon Valley, who experienced firsthand the frustrations and complexities of tax filing, TaxGPT was developed as a straightforward question-answer tool for tax situations last year.This year, in partnership with Column Tax, TaxGPT elevates its offering to a full-service DIY tax filing solution. Column Tax's partnership ensures maximum refund guarantees, unparalleled accuracy, and comprehensive audit protection, setting a new standard in the tax preparation domain.Key Features of TaxGPT's Service:Trusted Service: Already the choice of 7,700 individuals, businesses, and tax professionals, TaxGPT has established a reputation for reliability and excellence in tax preparation.Partnership with Column Tax: This collaboration brings the promise of the maximum refund, pinpoint accuracy, and audit protection for every tax filer.Affordable Full-Service: At only $50, taxpayers can file both state and federal taxes without worrying about hidden fees. This transparent pricing model is part of TaxGPT's commitment to making tax filing accessible to all.24/7/365 Support: TaxGPT's around-the-clock support ensures that users can get answers to their tax questions any time of the year, making tax planning and filing a hassle-free process.Easy Transition: Switching to TaxGPT is a breeze. The platform is designed for effortless navigation, ensuring a smooth transition from traditional tax filing methods to this innovative, AI-driven approach.A New Era in Tax Filing:TaxGPT's service is not just about filing taxes; it's about transforming the tax filing experience. By leveraging AI technology, TaxGPT simplifies complex tax situations into straightforward Q&A formats, making it easier for everyone to understand and file their taxes with confidence."We're not just changing how people file taxes; we're changing how they think about taxes and general financial experience throughout the year." said Kash, founder of TaxGPT . "Our goal is to eliminate the stress and uncertainty that often accompany tax filing. With TaxGPT, we're making tax season something you can tackle on your coffee break, without breaking the bank."Availability:TaxGPT's revolutionary tax filing service is available now. To experience the future of tax filing and to learn more about how TaxGPT can transform your tax filing experience, visitAbout TaxGPT:TaxGPT is a leader in the tax industry, driven by a mission to make tax filing as easy and stress-free as possible. Founded by Kash, a visionary entrepreneur who sought to overcome the complexities of tax filing, TaxGPT leverages AI technology to provide transparent, accurate, and affordable tax filing solutions for personal tax filing . With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, TaxGPT is setting new benchmarks in the tax preparation landscape.Contact:TaxGPT Inc.537 Jones StreetSan Francisco, California, 94102...

