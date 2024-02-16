Jobma Levels Up Its Workday Integration To Supercharge Enterprise Hiring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma levels up its integration partnership with Workday to supercharge enterprise hiring.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, the leading provider of video interviewing solutions, today announced that it has enhanced its integration with Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources, finance, and more. This integration streamlines the hiring process for companies using both platforms, allowing for a more efficient and user-friendly video interviewing experience.Workday is renowned for its comprehensive suite of cloud-based applications designed to manage critical business functions efficiently. With the new enhancements to the integration, Jobma empowers HR professionals and recruiters to seamlessly incorporate one-way video interviews and evaluations powered by Jobma into their existing talent acquisition workflows within the Workday ecosystem. The new enhancements include AI scoring powered by Jobma, support for candidate resume upload and sync, and other performance enhancements.“We're thrilled to take our partnership with Workday to the next level and offer this valuable integration to our customers,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower enterprises to identify and engage top talent effectively.”By optimizing the integration with Workday, Jobma strengthens its commitment to scaling recruitment efforts and fostering data-driven decision-making. The partnership between Jobma and Workday marks a significant milestone for Jobma, bringing together two trusted platforms in the industry to deliver an unmatched experience for recruiters and candidates.Jobma helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. It's used by 3,000+ customers in over 50 countries and is available in 16 languages. The integration between Jobma and Workday is now available to all Jobma and Workday customers.About WorkdayWorkday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for human resources, financial management, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, and coding assessments , and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its AI features, easy-to-use interface, and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Abhishek Dhaiya

Jobma

+1 669-777-3374

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube