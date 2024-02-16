IPU Calls For Immediately Delivering Humanitiarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) affirmed the need for an immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, calling on parliaments of member-states to exert further efforts on the matter.

The statement came in a letter received by the Arab Parliament President Adel Al Asoomi on Friday from IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong. The letter is a response to a previous letter sent to Chungong on January 29, regarding the humanitarian consequences of the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Al-Asoomi expressed appreciation for IPU's quick response on the Arab Parliament's calls for ending the attacks on Gaza.

He hoped that the other regional and international parliaments that he had contacted on the situation in Gaza would also respond immediately to cease-fire and ending the genocide against Palestinians. (end)

