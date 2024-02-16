ADM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Levi &

Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ("ADM" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADM ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of ADM investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ADM

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

[email protected]

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts about the performance and prospects of ADM's Nutrition segment and its accounting practices. Specifically, defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in ADM during the relevant time frame, you have until March 25, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP