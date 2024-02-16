Secure Logistics Market Growing At 8.4% CAGR To Hit $191.9 Billion By 2032| Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secure logistics Market by Application (Cash management, Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metal, Manufacturing, Others), by Type (Static, Mobile), by mode of transport (Roadways, Railways, and Airways), by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global secure logistics market was valued at $87.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $191.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global secure logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Prominent Market Players

Allied Universal

CMS

GardaWorld

CargoGuard GmbH

Brink's Incorporated

Securitas AB

SECURE LOGISTICS LLC

Prosegur

PlanITROI, Inc.

Lemuir Group

Based on type, the static segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, mobile is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to secure mobility offered by the segment. The normal vehicles are not utilized, instead armored vehicles with advanced security systems are used for transportation. Similarly, air cargo services are also offered in the mobile logistics solutions where the precious cargo is shipped with the help of an aircraft. The goods are transported to the longer distances in less time and movement to international locations is also viable.

Regional Analysis:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to heavy investment on the rail network or freight corridor for the movement of goods and packages in the Asia- Pacific region. For instance, in June 2022 the Indian government invested $245 million to improve the railways infrastructure. Similarly, China is also developing rail network across middle-east and to the Europe, and signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's authorized economic operators, China, and the EU. These developments are expected to drive the growth of secure logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on application, the cash management segment held the largest market share in 2022. However, jewelry & precious metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise of safety standards and equipment adopted by the secure logistics firms. Thus, creating confidence in the client and assures the safety of the gemstones and jewelry.

Report Key Highlights:

The report covers a detailed analysis on the secure logistics industry.

The secure logistics market has been analyzed from the year 2022 till the year 2032.

Latest developments have been mentioned in the research study.

Top companies operating in the industry has been profiled in the research study.

The research study includes different segments & regions across which the market has been analyzed.

