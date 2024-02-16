Iranian Algerian Foreign Ministers (Fms) Discuss Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf discussed the latest state of bilateral relations, as well as developments in Palestine and the region during a telephone call.

Both sides strongly condemned the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

They emphasized the need for an immediate and effective action by the international community to halt the killing of Palestinian civilians, especially women and children.

Additionally, they stressed the importance of providing immediate aid to the Palestinian people, particularly in northern Gaza and Rafah, and preventing the military offensive of the Zionist army in Rafah with the aim of forcibly displacing Gaza residents.

Algeria's foreign minister conveyed greetings from President Abdelmadjid Tabboune to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

He emphasized the significance of President Raisi's participation in the upcoming meeting of the heads of the Assembly of Gas Exporting Countries in Algeria.

He also underlined Algeria's will to develop relations with Iran, and provided a report on his country's measures as a UN Security Council's non-permanent member to stop the war against Gaza.

Amirabdollahian-while presenting a report on his recent regional trip to Lebanon, Syria, and Qatar as well as his negotiations with officials of those countries as well as the leaders of resistance groups-emphasized the need for joint action by Islamic countries to support the oppressed people of Palestine.

Furthermore, he mentioned his Thursday communication with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, during which he had proposed to hold an emergency meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers. Amirabdollahian's proposal was welcomed by the Algerian Minister of Foreign

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.