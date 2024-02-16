Egyptian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Hon. John Mulimba

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign affairs/Regional Cooperation, met with H.E Monzer Selim, Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to Uganda at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two discussed the outcomes of the recent bilateral meetings between Ministers of
Foreign Affairs on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that was
held in January 2024, where they discussed the Nile Basin Initiatives (NBI) and
Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA). They also discussed various aspects of
bilateral relations between the two Countries and agreed to hold a technical consultative
meeting for both parties in Egypt at a later date.
Both parties recognized and reiterated the long-standing friendly relationship between
Uganda and Egypt. They emphasized the importance of strengthening and deepening
these ties for the mutual benefit of their nations.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MENAFN16022024002747001784ID1107860759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.