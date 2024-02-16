Egyptian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Hon. John Mulimba

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign affairs/Regional Cooperation, met with H.E Monzer Selim, Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to Uganda at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two discussed the outcomes of the recent bilateral meetings between Ministers of

Foreign Affairs on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that was

held in January 2024, where they discussed the Nile Basin Initiatives (NBI) and

Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA). They also discussed various aspects of

bilateral relations between the two Countries and agreed to hold a technical consultative

meeting for both parties in Egypt at a later date.

Both parties recognized and reiterated the long-standing friendly relationship between

Uganda and Egypt. They emphasized the importance of strengthening and deepening

these ties for the mutual benefit of their nations.

