               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Citizenship Of Karabakh Armenians Constitutes Azerbaijan's Inner Issue - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2/16/2024 5:10:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Baku Network expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Azerbaijani MP Mazahir Afandiyev.

He added that the issue of citizenship of the Armenian population of Karabakh is exclusively internal to Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijani side has consistently emphasized that they will not discuss internal concerns with the opposing side. Of course, citizenship concerns for anyone wishing to reside in Azerbaijan are entirely internal to the country. Armenians living in Karabakh can now apply for Azerbaijani citizenship through a specific portal,” the MP added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search