Citizenship Of Karabakh Armenians Constitutes Azerbaijan's Inner Issue - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16.
The Baku Network
expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video
project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
The guest of the program was Azerbaijani MP Mazahir
Afandiyev.
He added that the issue of citizenship of the Armenian
population of Karabakh is exclusively internal to Azerbaijan.
“The Azerbaijani side has consistently emphasized that they will
not discuss internal concerns with the opposing side. Of course,
citizenship concerns for anyone wishing to reside in Azerbaijan are
entirely internal to the country. Armenians living in Karabakh can
now apply for Azerbaijani citizenship through a specific portal,”
the MP added.
