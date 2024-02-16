Azerbaijan Reveals Production Volumes In Local Industrial Zones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date,
Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones
Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy have
manufactured products worth 12.1 billion manat or $7.1 billion, of
which 3.9 billion manat or $2.3 billion (almost 32.2 percent) have
been exported, said Chairman of IZIA Seymur Adigozalov during a
press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023,
Trend reports.
"Residents in industrial zones produced 3.3 billion manats ($1.9
billion) in 2023, with exports reaching 989 million manats ($581.8
million), a 12.5% increase over 2022. During this period,
industrial zones accounted for 18.6 percent of Azerbaijan's non-oil
industry production and 23.6 percent of its exports. Products
created in these zones found markets in over 65 countries,
including Canada, the United States, the United Arab Emirates,
China, India, Israel, Spain, Italy, Austria, England, Brazil, and
others," he noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.