Azerbaijan Reveals Production Volumes In Local Industrial Zones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date, Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy have manufactured products worth 12.1 billion manat or $7.1 billion, of which 3.9 billion manat or $2.3 billion (almost 32.2 percent) have been exported, said Chairman of IZIA Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"Residents in industrial zones produced 3.3 billion manats ($1.9 billion) in 2023, with exports reaching 989 million manats ($581.8 million), a 12.5% increase over 2022. During this period, industrial zones accounted for 18.6 percent of Azerbaijan's non-oil industry production and 23.6 percent of its exports. Products created in these zones found markets in over 65 countries, including Canada, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Israel, Spain, Italy, Austria, England, Brazil, and others," he noted.

