Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park To Start Production Of Electric Buses

of electric buses in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park is set to
be realized in the near future, said Chairman of Economic Zones
Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur
Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of
activity for 2023, Trend reports.
"IZIA is successfully executing green energy transformation
projects that are compatible with Azerbaijan's socioeconomic
development goal for 2022-2026. The goal is to fully meet Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park's electricity needs with alternative
energy sources. Future projects include developing a project for
electric bus production in the same industrial park, helping to
better carbon dioxide emission management in the country," he
noted.
