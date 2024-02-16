Azerbaijan Lists Number Of Enterprises To Operate In Local Industrial Zones This Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) are planned to start operation of nearly 10 enterprises in 2024, Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said during a press conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.

“It's planned to create permanent jobs for approximately 1,000 people at these enterprises,” he emphasized.

Will be updated