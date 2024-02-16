Uzbekistan And UAE Introduce Visa-Free Regime

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbek citizens can now visit Dubai and other emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without issuing visas, Trend reports.

A protocol on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements by Uzbekistan and the UAE was signed in Abu Dhabi on January 16 this year.

The agreement between the countries allows tourists to stay in the UAE for up to 30 days without the need for entry visas.

This innovation will greatly simplify the process of planning trips and will contribute to the development of tourism and the economies of both countries. In addition, the simplified visa regime will increase tourist demand and make Dubai and other emirates of the UAE more attractive for travelers from Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile,the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that 131,589 Uzbek citizens visited the UAE in 2023.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates to increase the frequency of flights.

According to the information, airlines from both countries can now operate 41 flights per week on various routes, such as Tashkent - Abu Dhabi, Samarkand - Abu Dhabi, and others. This agreement is aimed at developing tourism and strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE.