Uzbekistan And UAE Introduce Visa-Free Regime

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbek
citizens can now visit Dubai and other emirates of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) without issuing visas, Trend reports.
A protocol on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements by
Uzbekistan and the UAE was signed in Abu Dhabi on January 16 this
year.
The agreement between the countries allows tourists to stay in
the UAE for up to 30 days without the need for entry visas.
This innovation will greatly simplify the process of planning
trips and will contribute to the development of tourism and the
economies of both countries. In addition, the simplified visa
regime will increase tourist demand and make Dubai and other
emirates of the UAE more attractive for travelers from
Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile,the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows
that 131,589 Uzbek citizens visited the UAE in 2023.
Furthermore, an agreement was reached between Uzbekistan and the
United Arab Emirates to increase the frequency of flights.
According to the information, airlines from both countries can
now operate 41 flights per week on various routes, such as Tashkent
- Abu Dhabi, Samarkand - Abu Dhabi, and others. This agreement is
aimed at developing tourism and strengthening ties between
Uzbekistan and the UAE.
