Azerbaijan Plans To Establish Agro-Parks Across Regions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Currently, work
is underway to create 24 agro-parks on an area of 66 thousand
hectares in 22 regions of Azerbaijan, said Chairman of Economic
Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy
Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the
results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.
"Currently, 22 agro-parks encompassing 58,600 hectares are
active, with development and installation works underway at two
more agro-parks," he emphasized.
